Dana Watson won’t seek reelection to East Lansing City Council

East Lansing City Councilmember Dana Watson says she won’t seek reelection this November.

Watson says she wanted to announce her decision early enough for other potential candidates to have time to consider whether to run for the seat.

“I see my role as, okay, I know I’m not going to seek reelection, so now it’s time to share it with the community, let people know who might want to run,” she said.

Watson is one of just three Black members to ever serve on the East Lansing City Council.

She says she hopes her successor will be representative of the community’s demographics, including the younger student population at Michigan State University.

“My desire [is] to see people that represent what the community represents,” Watson said, adding that she’d like to have the council’s median age reflect the community. “Would love to see diverse thought.”

Dana Watson was appointed to the East Lansing City Council in 2020 and elected to a full term the following year.

She says she plans to remain involved in politics after her term ends, expressing an interest in local, state and federal issues.