Lansing City Council asks state to allow red-light, speed cameras

The Lansing City Council is asking state lawmakers to pass legislation to allow local governments to install red-light and speed cameras.

A resolution passed unanimously by councilmembers Monday says state law currently prohibits or does not clearly authorize the use of automated traffic enforcement cameras for issuing citations.

Third Ward Councilmember Adam Hussain said the resolution was introduced in part in response to a street racing crash in late April that injured 13 people, including a 15-year-old who later died.

“Speeds are up. Traffic accidents are up. Unfortunately, law enforcement numbers are down,” Hussain said. “I think the severity of the accidents that we’re seeing, as evidenced by the accident ... unfortunately those are up as well.”

He said the issue is nothing new to state legislators, with bills introduced in at least the past three legislative terms.

Another resolution passed unanimously Monday urges Mayor Andy Schor to hire more first responders for the city’s police and fire departments.

Second Ward Councilmember Jeremy Garza said the April crash highlights the need for increased public safety resources.

“This is about protecting our residents, supporting our first responders and ensuring Lansing remains a safe place to live, work and raise a family,” Garza said.

Fire Chief Brian Sturdivant said last month that the city’s fire department currently has dangerously low staffing levels.

The resolution passed Monday calls for adding three to six full-time positions annually in both departments until safe staffing levels are reached.