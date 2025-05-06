Planned Parenthood of Michigan encourages telehealth services in wake of four locations closing

Planned Parenthood of Michigan is directing clients to its telehealth services after closing four of its health centers last week, including clinics in Jackson, Marquette and Petoskey. It also consolidated two centers in Ann Arbor.

Planned Parenthood says the Trump administration’s decision to freeze federal family planning funding forced the closures.

Ashlea Phenicie, PPMI’s Chief External Affairs Officer, said losing a physical presence — like the clinic in Jackson — means losing a safe and trusted space for care. Still, she says she doesn’t expect much disruption in services, particularly for abortion care.

“The Jackson Health Center did not offer procedural abortion. It was only medication abortion. So, access to abortion should remain the same,” Phenicie said. “They can still access medication abortion via our virtual health center. Folks just need to go get their supplies from their local pharmacy.”

She added that their clients can access most of the reproductive health services they need via telehealth.

“ More and more folks are turning to telehealth. Our virtual health center is already our most popular health center and has high satisfaction ratings.”

She says virtual appointments are especially popular with younger clients.