Constitution Hall in Lansing is now the Deborah A. Stabenow Building.

In a ceremony on Wednesday making the name change official, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer called it a tribute to former U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow’s commitment to public service.

“She has served as a trailblazer and an inspiration to many,” Whitmer said. “Her deep love of our state, coupled with a 50-year career in public service, are important reminders of the impact we can have on others.”

Stabenow served for 24 years as a U.S. Senator from Michigan. She was also a member of the U.S House of Representatives, served in the state Legislature, and was on the Ingham County Board of Commissioners.

Whitmer said Stabenow has improved the lives of her constituents over the years.

“She is a living legend,” she said. “She’s touched so many people’s lives and made a real difference in the state of Michigan and in the United States.”

The building on Allegan Street houses various state government offices. Stabenow said she was honored to have her name on a building where people are doing good things for the people of Michigan.

“The people who focus on supporting workers and the creation of good-paying jobs. The people who work hard every day to make sure our workplaces are safe,” Stabenow said.

Stabenow took time to honor those who serve the public by devoting their lives to public service. “I want to pay a special tribute today to everybody in public service,” she said. “Everybody who cares enough to want to make peoples’ lives better.”