Delta Township to enter talks with Eaton County over continuing policing contract

Eaton County voters rejected a millage during a special election on Tuesday, leaving critical services — including road patrol and animal control — at risk. The cutbacks could significantly affect Delta Township, which currently contracts with the county for police coverage.

Township Supervisor Fonda Brewer said Delta pays the county approximately $4.5 million annually for road patrol and detective services. The arrangement has been in place for more than 40 years.

“It's been a really good partnership, so it's gonna be a huge challenge for us,” Brewer said. “We do have to figure out ‘where do we go from here’ in providing those services. So the first point of order for us is to get to the table.”

Brewer said she hopes to work with county officials to extend the township’s policing contract, though both parties face financial pressure.

“Our finances are like everyone else,” she said. “We've had a lot of infrastructure projects, so we've spent some money. We also have the $60 million intercounty bank drain. There is a $12.9 million tab for us to pay.”

Eaton County Communications Director Logan Bailey previously told WKAR that, while the county is currently operating with a balanced budget, it is projected to fall into a deficit by September. Bailey says the main reason the budget has remained balanced until now is due to long standing staffing shortages.

Without the new millage funding, Eaton County may be forced to further reduce staffing and services.