Jackson awarded $4 million federal grant to rebuild key east side roads

The city of Jackson has received $4 million in federal funding to help rebuild deteriorating roads on the city’s east side.

The grant, awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation, will be used to reconstruct portions of East Washington Avenue, South Elm Avenue and Page Avenue. City officials say these streets are in critical need of repair and serve as key access points for the community.

“This is an important section of the street because it connects our community to US 127 and also the suburban township areas,” said City Spokesperson Aaron Dimick, referring to South Elm Avenue. “So it's really a gateway area that we are looking to improve.”

Dimick said investing in infrastructure is a key first step in revitalizing neighborhoods — a strategy the city has used before.

“That's something we did last decade with downtown Jackson,” he said. “We got the infrastructure up to snuff on Mechanic Street, Jackson Street, West Michigan Avenue, Courtland, and that has really spurred a lot of redevelopment in the downtown area.”

City officials say they hope similar investments will bring long-term improvements to neighborhoods on the east side.

The project is expected to cost around $10 million, with construction slated to begin in 2027. The first step of the project begins next Tuesday, when the Jackson City Council meets to review an engineering proposal.