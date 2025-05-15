517 Day returns for eighth year in Lansing, governor to recognize day and its founder

On Saturday, Lansing is celebrating the eighth annual 517 Day to honor the city and the surrounding area in the 517 area code.

When founder Melik Brown began planning the first 517 Day, he said he was calling artists he knew, trying to start a “little party” at the Lansing City Market. When everyone said yes, he realized he had outgrown the event’s very first venue.

Nearly ten years later, 517 Day is going strong, and Brown says the event has a new partner.

“This year's celebration, after all these years, has jumped and became so much bigger [thanks] to Downtown Lansing, Inc. There's things happening all over the city,” Brown said.

517 Day will feature music and activities like a flash tattoo event, a hip hop beat tournament and even rappelling down the side of Boji Tower – Lansing’s tallest building.

“Lansing kind of gets pushed aside,” said Brown. “It's not really known for how much great art comes from here, and I think that's doing a disservice to all the wonderful people that are doing great things.”

In recognition of the event’s growing impact, Governor Gretchen Whitmer is officially proclaiming May 17 as 517 Day across Michigan.

Brown will also receive gubernatorial recognition for his role in founding and sustaining the celebration. The special proclamation event is scheduled for Saturday morning at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Capitol Avenue downtown.