The ‘Moose’ stands for more than a cute mascot name for Michigan State Women’s Club Ultimate Frisbee

The Michigan State Women’s Club Ultimate Frisbee team has a few guiding principles. First, all are welcome, from the experienced player to a true rookie. Secondly, the emphasis is on learning, growing, and playing together in a supportive environment. And third, the “Moose”, the team’s clever nickname, has no cuts.

Show up, have fun, and be part of the group.

“For our team in particular, we work on developing players, getting a bunch of rookies in their freshman, sophomore years, and trying to make them good players as they go through college,” said Annaliese Thomas, this season's team captain. “We kind of pride ourselves on that because not every school necessarily lets anyone join and we are still able to compete and have fun.”

This type of team camaraderie is a unique bond, offering the competitive club sport a space based on personal growth as a team and an individual. The team spends a lot of time together, practicing 2-3 times per week, plus traveling to many different places to compete. The team competes in tournaments in places such as Grand Rapids, Ann Arbor, Pittsburgh and New York.

@msuwultimate via Instagram The team poses for a picture after the tournament before they qualify for regionals.

“There definitely is a commitment there but the trips are well worth it,” said Thomas. “I wouldn’t have it any other way than to spend time with my teammates and do everything together.”

The Ultimate Frisbee team is a school year-long commitment that could be time consuming as all of the students on the team come from different backgrounds. Class schedules and other extracurricular activities can make it hard to continue but the team is able to mix in many social events and activities that bring it closer together and allow players to look forward to practicing and competing.

“I decided to commit to the team because of the community. The frisbee community is really welcoming and inclusive,” said Sarah Stephenson, a senior on the Moose. “Traveling together and practicing with the team is like hanging out with your best friends and we always have such a good time.”

This culture of respect for all of the team members, creates an environment where personal growth is as important as athletic achievement. Engaging in Ultimate Frisbee provides a structured outlet for physical activity, which is essential for maintaining both physical and mental health during the demanding college years. Regular practice sessions and tournaments offer a break from academic pressures, allowing players to de-stress and recharge.

@msuwultimate via Instagram Graphic of the 2024/2025 team captains for ‘Moose’.

Moreover, the team environment encourages regular exercise, which can be more motivating than solitary workouts. Joining the Ultimate Frisbee team was a way to immediately have two to three scheduled workouts a week, making it easier to stay active and healthy. The training is consistent and gets players active whenever they have the time to do so.

“I'd say that the biggest draw is staying active while practicing and playing with the team, because that's just so hard as a college student in general, just because of the demanding schedule,” said Thomas. “Traveling and even practicing with the team feels like an escape from all of that and I'm willing to make time for it when I can.”

Moose alumni often stay connected, providing mentorship and support to current players. This network extends beyond college, offering professional connections and lifelong friendships that enrich the lives of all involved. Everyone is there for each other.

“I've made a lot of connections with team mates and alumni,” Stephenson. “I'm pretty close with all of my former captains, I met all my roommates through playing, and l've been able to make connections and have learned so much from so many people all over the state and even the country.”

