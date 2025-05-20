Lansing entertainment venues to be managed by Los Angeles-based ASM Global starting July 1

The day-to-day management of several of Lansing’s major entertainment venues will be outsourced to Los Angeles-based ASM Global.

The Lansing Entertainment and Public Facilities Authority (LEPFA) board voted unanimously on Tuesday to accept the proposal, which includes oversight of the Lansing Center, Groesbeck Golf Course and Jackson Field.

City officials say the move is a cost-saving measure aimed at improving operations and driving up revenue. While ASM Global will handle management duties, LEPFA will remain in a governing role.

Current venue staff are expected to become ASM Global employees starting July 1.

“It’s not just current management, it’s all employees — if they so choose,” said LEPFA Board Chair Maureen McNulty Saxton. “ASM has publicly stated that when they take over management of these types of facilities, they almost always retain more than 90% of current employees, and in most cases, upwards of 95 plus percent.”

As part of the agreement, ASM Global will make an initial $500,000 investment toward improvements aimed at increasing revenue across the venues.

“It’s very difficult anywhere to see a convention center break even,” Saxton said. “Lansing residents can expect to see changes — hopefully more events — with the goal of also supporting local economic growth.”

ASM Global manages more than 400 venues worldwide, including convention centers, arenas and stadiums.