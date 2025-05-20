Through the lens: The man behind MSU’s most iconic sports moments

On the sidelines of Michigan State’s biggest sporting moments, one figure is almost always there—not in a jersey or on the scoreboard, but behind the lens, capturing emotion, action, and unforgettable memories in each shot.

For the past 17 years, Matthew Mitchell has been the quiet force documenting MSU athletics as its lead photographer. His work has appeared everywhere from social media to stadium billboards , but the story behind the man behind the camera is one just as compelling as the moments he captures.

Mitchell’s love for photography traces back to his childhood in Michigan, long before he ever held a press pass.

“I was probably 10 when I started taking pictures,” he says. “My mom always had a camera, and my stepdad had more professional gear. So there were always cameras around the house. That access and environment kind of sparked it for me.”

That early exposure eventually became a passion, as it combined another of his interests: sports. As a kid, Mitchell flipped through issues of Sports Illustrated, fascinated less by the articles and more by the storytelling images.

“I cared more about the photos than I did the actual articles,” he said. “The cover shots always struck me. Some of those images just stay with you.”

Mitchell was also an athlete himself, participating in football, baseball, and basketball. But even when his time playing sports ended, his connection to them didn’t.

“I really liked the arts—drawing, photography—and I wanted to stay close to athletics,” he said. “So this was a blending of the two things I loved.”

That blending didn’t happen overnight. After graduating from Grand Valley State University in 2001 with a degree in advertising and public relations, Mitchell initially went into sales, but quickly realized it wasn’t for him. It wasn’t until a friend, who worked as a photo editor for the company WireImage, called with a freelance opportunity, that brought photography back into his life in a serious way.

“He asked if I still had a camera and could shoot a Michigan State football game,” Mitchell said. “This was right when digital was replacing film. I didn’t even have a digital camera yet.”

Mitchell took the leap, spending thousands on new gear, and began to re-teach himself photography from the ground up. From 2003 to 2008, he freelanced regularly, shooting not just MSU events, but also the Pistons, Lions, Tigers, and athletics at Notre Dame.

Then came the pivotal moment. In 2008, MSU’s athletics communications photographer left the role and recommended Mitchell for the job. “I interviewed, and they hired me that spring,” Mitchell said. “It’s been 17 years now.”

His day-to-day routine is meticulous. He arrives two to three hours before events to prepare, organize gear, clean lenses, and manage other photographers—many of them students just starting out. He also coordinates closely with MSU’s marketing and social media teams, transmitting images live during games.

“Social media dominates everything now,” Mitchell explained. “It’s about getting the best images out as soon as possible.”

That urgency continues post-game, when Mitchell edits down thousands of images to a few hundred, making sure each department—marketing, sponsorship, and the website gets what it needs.

Over the years, Mitchell has captured countless memorable moments. One that stands out came during a heated Michigan-Michigan State basketball game, when MSU’s Tre Holloman shoved Michigan players off the center court during the “kissing of the court” ceremony.

“I was almost at center court myself,” Mitchell said. “It was just this crazy, immediate moment. And I nailed the shot. When I showed it to Tre and some of the players after the game, they were like, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s the best shot I’ve ever seen.’ That one sticks with me.”

Despite the pressure of needing to capture the “perfect shot,” Mitchell says experience has taught him to stay calm and focused.

“You’re going to miss shots,” he said. “You can’t dwell. If you’re upset and looking through your camera, you might miss the next moment that’s happening right in front of you.”

There’s one miss that still haunts him: the 2014 Rose Bowl, when Kyler Elsworth made a game-saving fourth-down stop for Michigan State.

“I just wasn’t in the right spot,” Mitchell said. “I had the quarterback’s back instead of the tackle. I got some great reactions and postgame shots, but I didn’t get the shot. That still burns.”

Still, that experience reminds him that perfection isn’t always possible. What matters most is staying composed and ready for the next shot.

Mitchell doesn’t just work behind the scenes—he’s also become a guide for aspiring photographers at MSU. Though he doesn’t officially mentor anyone, he often supports and advises students who show a serious interest in the craft.

Becca Gawenda, an MSU student photographer who has worked around Mitchell at gymnastic meets, says that even without formal advice sessions, she’s learned just by watching him work.

“I haven’t gotten a ton of advice from him because I honestly love to see how he just works, but I have learned that it is important to go get the angles and photos you want and to not be scared of trying new locations,” Gawenda said.

She described working around Mitchell as “super inspiring.”

“Just watching him in his craft is amazing because you get to see how his creative process works. He’s done this career for so long and has such an amazing grasp on how he wants his work to look, and he achieves it all the time. He never seems stressed when working, and is always chatting with others,” she said.

People helped Mitchell when he was younger, and he now wants to pay that forward.

“If I see someone that’s passionate and talented, I’ll always take time to talk to them, answer questions, do a portfolio review, whatever,” he said.

Photographers like Maya Kolton and Michael Roggenbaum have reached out to him regularly. Others, like Jack Moreland, a recent grad, stayed in touch long after graduation to seek career advice. For Mitchell, offering that support isn’t about competition, it’s about community.

Gawenda also praised Mitchell’s humility and respect towards other students.

“When he is around students he is always respectful. Whenever I see him at gymnastics meets he is always kind, and almost blends in with the rest of the photographers. He has done such amazing work for all the sports at MSU and has already made his name in the industry, but is still humble and hardworking,” she said.

“You don’t look at people as threats. You just want to share what you’ve learned,” he said. “It makes all the difference when someone feels like they have a person to go to.”

