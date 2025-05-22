Eaton County commissioners push to save Delta Patrol after failed millage

Several Eaton County Commissioners are urging county officials to find a way to preserve road patrol services in Delta Township following the failure of a millage that would have funded the program.

Voters rejected the May 6 ballot proposal, leaving the future of the sheriff’s road patrol in question. Eaton County Commissioners Brandon Haskell, Mark Mudry, Jeanne Pearl-Wright, Jane Whitacre and Jason Peek formally submitted a request asking county administrators to explore alternative funding solutions before the contract expires in September.

Commissioner Brandon Haskell said losing the patrol would be a setback not just for Delta Township, but for surrounding communities as well.

“Delta Patrol, even though they are based in Delta, have backed up a lot of the county road patrol outside of Delta's borders,” Haskell said. “And they do the same for Grand Ledge Police, Charlotte and Eaton Rapids.”

Haskell warned that uncertainty about the patrol’s future could cause deputies to leave for more stable positions elsewhere.

“Road patrol deputies... have the free will to quit and go find something that's more permanent,” he said. “We're already starting to see that a little bit, with different communities in Michigan trying to recruit our excellent deputies.”

The county must finalize a new budget by Oct. 1. Haskell said keeping the patrol operational would likely require the program to be revenue neutral, which could mean increased costs for Delta Township.

Commissioners hope negotiations between the county and the township can begin soon to avoid disruptions in service.