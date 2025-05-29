Michigan State’s Spartan Brass brings big sound to many sporting events

The Michigan State Spartan Brass accompanies the men’s and women’s basketball teams, the ice hockey team and the volleyball team. It plays alongside the Izzone and Munnsters, is surrounded by thousands of fans each game and has the ability to change momentum in a home game.

The Spartan Brass is a powerhouse, a core to MSU sports, the heart of some of the university’s biggest sports. The fans know it, the students know it, and the Spartan Brass know it — which is why it’s going to be hard for seniors, and certain students who won’t be returning to the Brass, to leave it. The Spartan Brass has become another home for seniors, an outlet in a school populated by over 50,000 students to be with a tight-knit community.

This small group, a body that makes up a mere speck of the student population, can quickly control sporting events; the Brass during a men’s basketball game is like attaching a new engine to a Ferrari — it gives it the necessary part to win races, or in this case, games.

“We try and get the fans involved. We get them chanting, we get them cheering,” Nicolas Sarafian, a mechanical engineering senior, said. “We get them riled up whenever there’s a lull in the participation. Coen Carr’s dunks also help a lot.”

Sarafian, who plays trombone, said he will miss being in the band. He joined the Brass in 2022 and has attended home and away games, and tournaments like March Madness. His favorite moments include the men’s basketball win over Purdue two years ago at home. He also enjoyed the men’s basketball March Madness win this season over Ole Miss, saying it was “electric the whole time,” and the women’s basketball March Madness game against Harvard.

The Brass travels with the team to tournaments — another example of how integral the band’s performance during games is. Jacob Agrusa, a fourth year urban planning major, enjoyed traveling because it allowed the Brass to become closer. He’ll miss seeing so many of his best friends every day when he leaves.

“The people in Brass are amazing and are some of my lifelong friends that I’ve met through there. There is not an experience in college that I would trade for the world,” Agrusa, who plays trumpet, said. “I think more about the people I’m walking away with and not necessarily the fact that I’m not doing Brass anymore.”

The Brass has been involved in an incredible season for MSU sports: men’s and women’s basketball made runs into March Madness and hockey won the Big Ten championship and made it to the Frozen Four tournament.

The woman in charge of the Spartan Brass is director Dr. Arris Golden, who’s also involved in the Marching Band. She understands the role the Brass has during home games and how it can impact how the fans react. She’s in tune with what songs the band should play and how to pump the crowd up more. She knows certain songs like “300” and “Freaks” can be most powerful, while also understanding the band loves to play “Motownphilly” and “Jungle Boogie.” It’s an art, a skill, a sixth sense to know. It’s Dr. Golden’s power.

“We’re there supporting and trying to be as active as possible,” Golden said. “The games with the Izzone are on a whole other level.”

Aidan Menzies, a fisheries and wildlife fourth-year, is leaving the Spartan Brass but still has one year left of college. He has appreciated his time with the group — the traveling, the late-night dinners, the early wake-ups. He’s become close with many fellow Brass players, some are even his roommates, which has “made the experience better.” One of the reasons why he loves being in the group is that he feels they are rewarded for their hard work, like getting to travel.

“Traveling is always the highlight of the year. It’s a special experience to be part of the team,” Menzies, an E-flat cornet, said. “We’re rewarded for how much work we put in. We basically get to be part of the teams and interact with them.”

Agrusa, Sarafian and Menzies all said they’ll miss seeing their best friends every day, and it’s the memories they made that they’ll never forget. Whether they were in East Lansing, Indianapolis or Atlanta, being in this group formed friendships and created lifelong memories.

“It’s been an important part of my life. It’s been a social crutch in a way. It’s made my college experience better,” Agrusa said. “I’m going to miss the weird 11 a.m. call times and the 9 p.m. tip-offs for basketball on Tuesdays.”

Sarafian agreed.

“You’re able to spend so much time with some of your best friends, playing music that you leave, watching the sports that you love,” Sarafian said.

Menzies said being in this group has been special for him, and that what he’s been a part of is uncommon.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Most people would never get to do something like this,” Menzies said.

