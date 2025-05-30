Judge dismisses lawsuit against MSU Board but allows for further claims against two trustees

A federal judge is dismissing a lawsuit from one MSU faculty member against the school’s Board of Trustees but is allowing for further claims against two board members.

The lawsuit was filed in October last year in the U.S. Western District Court of Michigan and called for the resignation of both trustees.

While Federal Judge Hala Jarbou dismissed the portions of the lawsuit against the board as an entity, she said claims against Trustees Rema Vassar and Dennis Denno could be pursued in different capacities.

The lawsuit brought by former MSU Faculty Senate Chair Jack Lipton alleged that Vassar and Denno falsely accused him of racism and further retaliated after he called for Vassar’s resignation in a 2023 Board meeting, citing a culture of bullying and controversy.

During that meeting, several members from the audience spoke out which later led to Lipton saying in a Detroit News article that Vassar "elected to let the mob rule the room."

Lipton says this statement was used by both Vassar and Denno to intimidate him and encourage further personal attacks by student groups and the media.

The judge concluded her opinion saying that Lipton’s comment to the press was protected speech, and that Vassar and Denno’s subsequent conduct was retaliatory adverse action.

Lipton’s attorney Elizabeth Abdnour says they are happy with the judge’s opinion and look forward to the case proceeding.

Trustees Vassar and Denno did not respond to a request for comment.