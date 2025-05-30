Mid-Michigan LGBTQ+ communities gear up to celebrate Pride Month

As June draws nearer, Mid-Michigan LGBTQ+ communities are getting ready to celebrate Pride Month with picnics, drag shows, festivals and more.

These events, beginning Saturday in Meridian Township, span the Greater Lansing area.

Meridian Township

Meridian Township will be holding its Meridian Pride Event this upcoming Saturday, May 31 at the Marketplace on the Green pavilion in Okemos from 5-10 p.m. It will feature live performances, food trucks, art vendors and advocacy resources.

Livingston County

The Livingston Diversity Council and the Pride Alliance of Livingston will host a Pride Parade on June 14 in downtown Howell at the Historic County Courthouse from 12-3:30 p.m. The county will also hold a Rainbow Reception in Brighton on June 1 and a trivia night on June 25 in Howell.

East Lansing

The city’s fourth annual East Lansing PRIDE event will be on June 14 along Albert Avenue between Abbot Road and M.A.C. Avenue from 4-9 p.m. People can expect to see a drag show, live music and art activities.

Mason

The Equity Taskforce is hosting its fifth annual Pride Weekend in Mason starting June 21. An adults-only drag show and fundraiser is scheduled for June 21 from 5-8 p.m. at BAD Brewing Company. A family-friendly will take place the next day on June 22 from 1-3 p.m.

Lansing

Lansing Pride will be hosting a variety of events this Pride Month starting with a bake sale at the Lansing Shuffle on Saturday, May 31 where proceeds will go back to Lansing Pride.

Lansing’s Pride Festival will take place on June 28 in Old Town, Lansing from 1-10 p.m.

Lansing Pride Vice President Brian Hercliff-Proffer said the festival has been expanded from years before to feature twice the amount of entertainment with more booths and vendors.

He said the event will feature two stages with a variety of drag shows and live music alongside headlining drag artist and musician Adore Delano.

“Our entire mission is creating safe spaces that are inclusive and just celebratory for the community,” Hercliff-Proffer said. “The queer community is going to be here. We are here. We're not going anywhere.”

He added that Lansing Pride is working with both the City of Lansing and its police department to ensure the festival goes smoothly and is safe for all who attend.

“It's just important to celebrate who you are and who the community is, and I think Lansing Pride’s Festival allows us a moment in time throughout the year to just be in that mode of community and celebration,” he said.

DeWitt

DeWitt Pride’s second Pride in the Park will be held in Riverside Park at 405 S. Bridge Street on June 29 from 12-3 p.m.

Jackson

Jackson Pride will hold a handful of events in June like a Trans Clothing Exchange on June 21 and a bingo fundraiser for the Jackson Pride Center on June 28. On August 16, the organization will host its PrideFest from 2- 8 p.m. with vendors, live music and drag performances.

