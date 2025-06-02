Health officials urge people to take precautions against as tick-borne illnesses rise

As the summer begins, so does tick season, and with rising cases of tick-borne diseases in Michigan, health officials are encouraging people to take precautions.

According to the state Department of Health and Human Services, cases of Lyme disease, which is transmitted by ticks, have increased by 168% over the last five years in Michigan. The state recorded more than 1,200 cases of the disease last year.

Ticks live in grassy or wooded areas with lots of greenery. Health officials recommend checking for ticks after spending time outdoors.

Dr. Tiffney Widner is a pediatrician at the Children's Hospital of Michigan. She said the best way to protect against ticks is to use insect repellent intended for heavily wooded areas.

Widener added signs of tick-borne illnesses typically involve flu-like symptoms like headaches, fever, or fatigue that develop within two weeks of a bite.

A rash that looks like a bullseye may also be a sign of Lyme disease, she added.

“If you see a rash that is concerning, I would say to consult your physician so that you can make sure it's not something to be worried about,” she said.

A lack of awareness regarding ticks is one reason why tick-borne diseases spread, she said. If bitten, she explained that it's important to use tweezers or a credit card to remove the tick, rather than trying to pull it out with fingers.

“If you squeeze it with your fingers, you’re going to release the disease and be more prone to getting the effects in the illness that they may carry,” Widener said.

Tick season in Michigan generally runs from late spring to early fall, but some ticks can still be active into November.

