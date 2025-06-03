MSU's Beal Botanical Garden celebrates a decade of its Music and the Garden concert series

Michigan State University’s Beal Botanical Garden is celebrating the ten-year anniversary of a summer concert series featuring MSU College of Music students.

“As they started that program, they wanted to do something that featured talent at MSU, especially student talent,” current Garden Director Alan Prather said.

Performances will be held every three to four weeks throughout the summer starting June 8. Prather said there are also educational opportunities during the events.

“It’s a good way not just to experience music but actually to come learn about the gardens, learn about plants, try and broaden your perspective and help us move forward with the Beal Botanical Garden,” Prather said.

Concerts are also scheduled for June 29 and July 13. Each event starts at 1 p.m. with music beginning at 2 p.m.

A special ten-year celebration concert will be held in the garden on August 10. All of the performances are free to attend.

The MSU College of Music is a financial supporter of WKAR.

