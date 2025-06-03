© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

MSU's Beal Botanical Garden celebrates a decade of its Music and the Garden concert series

WKAR Public Media | By Clara Lincolnhol
Published June 3, 2025 at 5:18 AM EDT
A concert being performed by a brass quintet in a garden will people sitting around on the grass
Courtesy
/
W.J Beal Botanical Garden
A W.J Beal Botanical Garden's Music and the Garden event on campus at Michigan State University.

Michigan State University’s Beal Botanical Garden is celebrating the ten-year anniversary of a summer concert series featuring MSU College of Music students.

“As they started that program, they wanted to do something that featured talent at MSU, especially student talent,” current Garden Director Alan Prather said.

Performances will be held every three to four weeks throughout the summer starting June 8. Prather said there are also educational opportunities during the events.

“It’s a good way not just to experience music but actually to come learn about the gardens, learn about plants, try and broaden your perspective and help us move forward with the Beal Botanical Garden,” Prather said.

Concerts are also scheduled for June 29 and July 13. Each event starts at 1 p.m. with music beginning at 2 p.m.

A special ten-year celebration concert will be held in the garden on August 10. All of the performances are free to attend.

The MSU College of Music is a financial supporter of WKAR.
WKAR News
Clara Lincolnhol
See stories by Clara Lincolnhol
Support Local Journalism in Mid-Michigan

WKAR delivers fact-based, independent journalism—free and accessible to all. No paywalls, no corporate influence—just trusted reporting that keeps our community informed. Your support makes this possible. Donate today.
DONATE