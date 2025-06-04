Whitmer declares state of emergency for the city of Lansing after storm and tornado damage

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for the city of Lansing and two counties, Tuesday in response to severe weather in mid-May.

A confirmed EF-1 tornado touched down in Lansing on May 15. The tornado and straight-line winds caused extensive damage to utility infrastructure, downing power poles and lines. Fallen trees and debris from the storm also complicated efforts to restore electricity.

The declaration, which includes Allegan and Baraga counties, makes state resources available for local response and recovery efforts. The city and counties may also access assistance through the Disaster and Emergency Contingency Fund.

According to the state, the May 15 weather system brought 11 tornadoes, damaging winds, heavy rain and flash flooding to areas across the state.