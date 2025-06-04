© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Whitmer declares state of emergency for the city of Lansing after storm and tornado damage

WKAR Public Media | By Melorie Begay
Published June 4, 2025 at 12:43 PM EDT
storm damage near Old Lansing Road at Waverly Road in Lansing Township, Ingham County.
Courtesy
/
Rob Dale
A tree was uprooted near Old Lansing and Waverly Roads in Lansing Township during the storm.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for the city of Lansing and two counties, Tuesday in response to severe weather in mid-May.

A confirmed EF-1 tornado touched down in Lansing on May 15. The tornado and straight-line winds caused extensive damage to utility infrastructure, downing power poles and lines. Fallen trees and debris from the storm also complicated efforts to restore electricity.

The declaration, which includes Allegan and Baraga counties, makes state resources available for local response and recovery efforts. The city and counties may also access assistance through the Disaster and Emergency Contingency Fund.

According to the state, the May 15 weather system brought 11 tornadoes, damaging winds, heavy rain and flash flooding to areas across the state.
Melorie Begay
Melorie Begay is the local producer and host of Morning Edition.
