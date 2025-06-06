Michigan’s state parks are free this weekend

All of Michigan’s state parks and trails will be free this Saturday and Sunday for the semi-annual “Three Free” Weekend.

The state’s Department of Natural Resources is waiving the Recreation Passport fee to get into the parks. It’s also waiving the need for a fishing license or an off-road vehicle permit.

DNR Chief of Parks and Recreation Ron Olson says the event is designed to encourage people to explore Michigan’s state parks and try outdoor activities.

“It gives you the opportunity to visit all these assets to give it a try or go check something out that maybe you haven’t done before and hopefully you’ll want to come back and get your passport and continue on,” he said.

Olson says the state parks and trails are free to everyone on June 7 and 8, not just Michigan residents.