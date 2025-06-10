Lansing ‘No Kings’ protest set for Saturday at state Capitol as leaders urge nonviolence

State lawmakers, faith leaders and activists are calling for calm ahead of this weekend’s “No Kings” protest in Lansing. It's part of a nationwide day of action critical of President Donald Trump’s administration. There are dozens of similar events scheduled across Michigan.

The Lansing rally is scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Capitol building, organized by activist coalition 50501 Michigan. The protest will come on the day of Trump’s planned military parade in Washington, D.C., which also coincides with the President's birthday on Saturday.

“50501 is basically putting on events everywhere except for D.C., where Trump’s multimillion-dollar military parade will be rolling through the streets under the guise of marking the 250th anniversary of our military,” said Lansing organizer Colton Hughes. “But this is something he wanted to do back in his first term.”

Escalating tensions following anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles — and Trump’s deployment of the National Guard in response — have prompted local and state leaders to emphasize nonviolence.

“We’ve trained hundreds of peace marshals,” said Ken Whittaker of Michigan United Action. “We’ve prepared de-escalation leaders, shared tools and trainings online and made them accessible to every person showing up in the name of justice. Because nonviolence isn’t weakness — it’s strategy.”

There are more than a dozen organizations involved with the Lansing event.

Following a rally and march down Michigan Avenue to Larch Street, organizers plan to hold what they're describing as a "satirical" community carnival outside the Capitol building beginning at 3 p.m.