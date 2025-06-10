Rodeo showcasing cowgirls and cowboys of color is coming to Lansing later this summer

A new rodeo paying homage to cowgirls and cowboys of color is coming to Lansing later this summer.

The Michigan Heritage Rodeo aims to expose youth to the benefits of working with horses with events like bull riding, calf roping and barrel racing.

The rodeo is scheduled to take place September 19-20 at the Michigan State University Pavilion for Agriculture and Livestock Education.

WKAR’s Melorie Begay spoke with the organization’s co-chair Janet Howard.

Interview Transcript

Melorie Begay: A new rodeo paying homage to cowgirls and cowboys of color is coming to Lansing later this summer. Through the event, the Michigan Heritage Rodeo aims to expose youth to the benefits of working with horses.

I spoke with the organization's co-chair Janet Howard.

I spoke with the organization’s co-chair Janet Howard.

This event is being put on by Frankie's Corner Little Thoroughbred Crusade and the Dream Warriors Project, two nonprofits that work together with young people. What made you all want to hold a rodeo like this?

Janet Howard: The Frankie's Corner Little Thoroughbred Crusade is an equine-based organization that works with young people, exposing them to the world of equine and agriculture and just opening their eyes to a world beyond the urban walls.

The Dream Warriors Project, again, works with urban youth, trying to help them get on a positive path to achieve their goals and be successful in life.

Rodeo is certainly something that embodies all of the principles that we teach about the positivity of life. It is equine focus, obviously, and just wonderful, positive entertainment for families, for children of all ages and for all generations in a family.

Begay: This rodeo specifically is highlighting cowgirls and cowboys of color in rodeo. Why is it important to highlight people of color participating in rodeos?

Howard: It's really important because it's a part of the American history, the settling of the American West, that's really pretty much been lost.

We don't see it in our regular schoolbooks, our history books, and so this is an opportunity to share with everyone the very rich heritage of African Americans in the culture of the American West, as many people think of it.

Here in Michigan, there have been Blacks who have been involved with horses in all aspects of the equine industry for many, many decades, going back to shortly after the turn of the 1900s.

Begay: Before we started the interview, we talked a little bit about your relationship with horses, and so I'm curious, what benefits have you experienced in your life, in working with horses that you think would benefit others?

Howard: I know without question that teaching young people about horses, the care of them, the maintenance of them, and then ultimately riding instills in them a set of skills and work ethic that really is not duplicated in many other places.

I think it's a way of opening up the world for urban young folks to not only experience the physical activity of the sports involved with it, but just to understand the breadth of the equine world. So, it's certainly been enlightening.

I have been riding since I was a very young child. All through adulthood, I've been involved with a number of organizations that are equine focused, and for four years, served as president of the Michigan Horse Council.

Begay: What does it feel like to be able to bring something like this to Lansing?

Howard: Well, it's very, very exciting. There is a wonderful committee, a cross section of community represented on that committee that's really pulled this event together. We're inviting everybody just to come and be a part of something that is historic, to enjoy it.

It is family focused. It is a very positive event. It's something that we just think is good for the community and will broaden everybody's understanding of how we are all a part of not only Western history, but the history of equine here in the state of Michigan.

Begay: What events can people expect to see?

Howard: The Michigan Heritage Rodeo is a full professional rodeo. It will showcase the major events of rodeo, bull riding, bronc riding, steer wrestling, calf roping and ladies barrel racing. We will also have relay racing, three-man teams on horses in a relay race. So, it's an exciting event. It's going to include some entertainment, and we're just excited about an opportunity to showcase what rodeo is and our involvement in rodeo.

Begay: Janet Howard is the co-chair of the Michigan Heritage Rodeo. The rodeo is scheduled to take place September 19 and 20 at the MSU Livestock Pavilion. Thank you for joining me today, Janet.

Howard: Thank you very much for having me.

This conversation has been edited for clarity and conciseness.