Spartan Statue at MSU turns 80 years old

The Spartan statue donned a birthday hat Monday morning as alumni nearby kept a watchful eye on the campus landmark turning 80 years old.

Jennie Rankin is an engagement and outreach archivist at the MSU Archives. She said the birthday celebration is just one example of the statue’s cultural relevance to the Spartan community.

During the pandemic, community members placed a mask over the statue’s face. And after a deadly campus shooting, the statue was one of two landmarks that quickly became impromptu memorials.

Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU The Spartan statue at Michigan State University dons a birthday hat on June 9, 2025, the 80th anniversary of its dedication in 1945.

Rankin said the community’s love for the statue has only grown since it was first dedicated in 1945.

“People came out to see him and they were proud of the Spartan statue, and now, 80 years later, people are still proud of their Spartan Statue,” Rankin said.

But the original ceramic statue – dedicated on June 9, 1945 – is actually across the street, indoors at Spartan Stadium.

It was moved to its new home in 2005 after decades of facing the elements began to wear on it. It was replaced outdoors with a new bronze statue made from its mold.

“Sparty was originally supposed to be a bronze statue, but with the war going on, it was decided that he would be ceramic, and this led to the world’s first freestanding ceramic sculpture,” Rankin said.

While the original statue weighs around three tons, its bronze replacement is about a quarter of the weight. Both statues tower nearly 14 feet in the air if you include the base.

Former MSU President John Hannah spoke at the dedication ceremony for the original statue.

“One of the possessions of all educated persons should be an appreciation for the beautiful and for the arts,” Hannah said, according to a copy of his remarks hosted by the MSU Archives.

Hannah also predicted that “in the years ahead, this Spartan Warrior in this beautiful and proper setting will become one of the distinguishing marks of this campus that all students and visitors will associate with this college and this campus.”

Students, staff and alumni alike were seen stopping to take photos of the statue Monday and reflecting on the possibilities of the next 80 years.