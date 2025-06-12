Lansing aims to eliminate traffic fatalities by 2050 with new safety plan

The city of Lansing is aiming to eliminate traffic fatalities on area streets by 2050.

The City Council is considering a Safety Action Plan that has compiled data on where crashes take place in the city.

Andy Kilpatrick is Lansing’s Public Service Director.

"I think just in general, this is the first comprehensive look the city has taken at safety and crash data for a long time. And this will give us a clear roadmap moving forward."

He says the plan has already provided valuable insights like that speeding violations and traffic fatalities happen more often on state roads like MLK Jr. Blvd, Cedar Street, Saginaw Street and Oakland Avenue.

"It's probably not a surprise, but the ones that have the higher speeds, higher volumes, a lot of those are state roadways."

He says the plan includes recommendations for safer streets — like reconfiguring some roads to slow traffic down and connecting sidewalks, so pedestrians don’t have to enter roadways.

Kilpatrick says he hopes the council members approve it by the end of the month, so the city can apply for federal funds to support improvement projects.