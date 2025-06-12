Michigan residents encouraged to sign up for air quality alerts 

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy is encouraging residents to sign up for air quality alerts.

EGLE meteorologist Alec Kownacki says wildfires in Canada have significantly impacted Michigan’s air quality so far this summer.

“It’s kind of rivaling what we saw back in 2023, that summer during June and July, of those wildfire events,” he said.

An air quality advisory means the air is unhealthy for individuals sensitive to air pollution. An air quality alert means the air is considered unhealthy for everyone.

“Once air pollution gets into the unhealthy or worse range … you can be the healthiest person on the planet and you’ll feel impacts from air pollution, wildfire smoke, ozone when it gets to that level,” Kownacki said.

To stay safe during an air quality alert, he recommends limiting time outdoors, closing windows and running a fan. Wearing a mask when outside is also advisable.

This story was brought to you as part of a partnership between WKAR and Michigan State University’s Knight Center for Environmental Journalism.