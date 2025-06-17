Michigan Ave. construction creates difficulties for Lansing organizations, businesses

The next phase is starting for one of Lansing’s biggest construction projects underway: Michigan Avenue.

With each phase, roadwork moves further west towards downtown Lansing. Currently, crews are working on a section between Horton Street to Lathrop Street.

But for businesses like the Women’s Center of Greater Lansing, construction on Michigan Ave. could not wrap up sooner.

The $14 million project is currently in its fourth phase, and the executive director of the center, Rebecca Kasen, said dealing with it has been a frustrating experience.

“Our bottom line is not financial. Our bottom line is helping people, and fewer people are able to be helped during the construction,” Kasen said.

More than half of their clients take the bus, which has been rerouted due to construction, she added.

The construction has also made therapy appointments very hard to manage for the center.

“Our therapy building is shaking half the time from the construction, so we've had to move a lot of people to telehealth, which is not ideal,” Kasen said.

Around 30% of their clientele are uncomfortable with telehealth, she said. These often include older people or unhoused clients who do not have access to technology and privacy or simply prefer in-person appointments.

The center also treats those with physical disabilities, and Kasen said when the sidewalk was inaccessible for a few weeks, they had to enter through a ramp in the back.

Construction for Phase 4 is expected to be completed on July 2, with Phase 5 beginning shortly after, on July 7. That phase will include work between Lathrop Street and the University of Michigan Health-Sparrow campus. A final section is expected to be done in October.

