Mid-Michigan to see sweltering temperatures and extreme humidity in the coming days

A dangerous wave of heat and humidity is moving into mid-Michigan just as the region gears up for a busy weekend of events. Forecasters say the heat index could make it feel close to 100 degrees both Saturday and Sunday, and event organizers are urging residents to take precautions.

In East Lansing, preparations are underway for the Summer Solstice Jazz Festival, which runs Friday and Saturday. The popular event features free live performances by local and national jazz artists—and this year, it will come with added heat safety measures.

Organizers say they will provide water bottles and portable fans to help festivalgoers stay cool. Assistant Coordinator Colleen Armitage advises attendees to come prepared.

“Do your best to stay cool,” Armitage said. “It’s going to be a hot one, but if you’re ready for the weather, then we’re going to have some amazing jazz artists.”

She also recommends that guests bring their own water, wear light clothing and brimmed hats and pay attention to how they’re feeling throughout the day. Downtown East Lansing businesses will also be open and ready to offer a break from the heat.

At home, old air conditioning units are more likely to break when temperatures climb. That's according to CEO of Vredevoogd Heating and Cooling Brian VandeStreek.

He advises that people turn off their AC units when possible.

“If you can give your air conditioner a break at night when it cools down a little bit, potentially open your windows and run some fans, that can reduce some of the run time that is going to be coming up on the air conditioners,” VandeStreek said.

He also emphasizes the importance of regular maintenance, especially keeping air filters clean to ensure your system runs efficiently during the hottest part of the year.

Forecasters say the extreme heat could linger into early next week. Residents are encouraged to stay hydrated, limit outdoor activity during peak afternoon hours and check on vulnerable neighbors.

This story was brought to you as part of a partnership between WKAR and Michigan State University’s Knight Center for Environmental Journalism.