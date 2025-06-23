MDOT plan to reconfigure West Saginaw Highway in Delta Township aims to reduce crashes

Changes will be coming to a busy roadway in mid-Michigan. Parts of West Saginaw Highway will see improvements starting in 2028 to reduce congestion and increase safety.

But some drivers say the construction isn’t happening soon enough.

"I was in front of somebody, and they got smashed because people just fly off the highway," said Keirstyn Gibson. She works at the Dunkin Donuts right next to a stretch of West Saginaw.

In a five-year study from 2019-2023, nearly 600 crashes were reported in the area.

Delta Township and the Michigan Department of Transportation plan to tackle the problem by reconstructing the road to include a boulevard.

It will cover around a mile of West Saginaw from the I-69 and I-96 ramps to Broadbent Road.

MDOT Lansing Transportation Service Center Manager Erin Chelotti says with the addition, traffic will flow better and be far safer for those on the road, both pedestrians and drivers.

"The fewer conflict points you have, the fewer chance there is going to be for accidents."

Gibson says she drives on this road regularly and has almost gotten into accidents several times in the past. She believes the boulevard plan won’t fix the heart of the issue.

"I feel like we just need less things."

MDOT is holding an open house Tuesday at the Delta Township Administration building to get community feedback about the project.