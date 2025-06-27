Old Town businesses create welcoming environment for Lansing Pride

With the Lansing Pride Festival expected to draw thousands to Old Town on Saturday, local businesses are preparing for an influx of customers.

Katalyst Art Gallery owner Sarah Arredondo said local business owners are making an effort to ensure people feel welcome when they visit, with many businesses hanging pride flags in their windows or on their storefronts and prominently featuring other pride-themed merchandise.

“It’s become almost magical in Old Town with all of the rainbows and all of the happiness,” Arrendondo said.

Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU Local businesses in Old Town Lansing display pride flags and other signs of support on June 26, 2025, ahead of the Lansing Pride Festival scheduled for June 28, 2025.

Bad Annie’s Sweary Goods owner Summer Schriner said while some people have derogatorily called Old Town “homo town,” the district has owned the title.

"It's kind of our crowd," Schriner said.

She says the festival bringing people into Old Town gives a major boost to local businesses.

A new option at this year’s festival is the addition of a cannabis lounge.

Pure Options creative director Brandon Joseph said he hopes the lounge will help reduce a stigma around cannabis use.

“We think it’s no different than having a beer tent to have a cannabis lounge where people are able to pick up products and smoke,” Joseph said. “Not everyone drinks, some people smoke.”

The Lansing Pride Festival kicks off at 1 p.m. Saturday and lasts until 10 p.m.