WKAR's Director of Education shares what parents can to do encourage summer reading

Interview Transcript

Melorie Begay: Only one in four Michigan fourth graders are proficient at reading. That's according to a recent Kids Count report that measures indicators like economic, well-being, health, family and community and education to make its assessment.

With school out for the summer, parents may be wondering what they can do to help their children read more over the break, I'm joined by our very own Robin Pizzo. She's WKAR's Director of Education. Good morning, Robin. Thanks for being here.

Robin Pizzo: Thank you so much for having me.

Begay: For those of you who don't know, Robin is very passionate about literacy, and she leads WKAR’s Reading Kit program, which has distributed free books to thousands of children across mid-Michigan. Robin, what's your number one tip for parents?

Pizzo: Read, read, read, read all summer long. Get your kids out and about to libraries, to different educational events and find books that will fascinate them, and let them choose those books. We find in research that children who choose the stories that they read become lovers of stories. We see a lot of parents picking and choosing books for their children or telling kids, "No, maybe that's not the right grade level or reading level for you." And we say, let that kid explore, even if [they’re] a little younger. It might be great for nostalgia's sake, that they are choosing that book.

If it's a stretch book, like a book that's at a higher level, then that just means that the adults in their lives need to lean in a little more to help them get through some of the tougher words and make sure they're enjoying the reading process. But read as many books as much as you can.

Begay: Something I struggled with as a kid, and sometimes still do, is feel overwhelmed by the length of books. Do you have any tips on how to help kids stick with a book? Or is it ever okay to move on to something new?

Pizzo: It's absolutely okay to move on to something new. I want to make sure our families understand that there's a differentiation between the reading that you'll do in school and reading you should, or want to do for pleasure. During the summer, it should be all about pleasure. It should be about children reading books that expand their imagination, that allows them to explore topics or interests that they have, or that's plain entertainment for them. And so, if a book isn't the right fit, that's perfectly okay. It shouldn't be intimidating.

During the summer, my response is, anytime that child says "This book isn't working for me," they should be able to move away from that book. Finding the right book can be a task for some children. Thankfully, there are millions of books, and children should have the opportunity to choose the ones that pique their interest the most.

Remember, reading at home is far different than in school. Many children's books are part of a series with many titles, so when they do find the right book, there are most likely many more in that series available. So, there's no need to waste a lot of time bemoaning a book that's really not interesting or is daunting or scary.

As far as completing, I remember my youngest daughter spent one summer reading a series that included 13 novels, and it took her the entire summer to finish the series, but it was a great challenge for her, and she really enjoyed it.

There are so many books out there like that, like the very popular, "I Survived" series that has 23 books in the series. And kids love this series of books. They fly off our tables all the time.

Begay: Yeah, so I won't feel too bad when I got to move on from-

Pizzo: Absolutely.

Begay: I won't feel bad for all my unfinished books. With school out there are a lot of activities that kids will want to do over the summer. How can parents make reading a top choice for them?

Pizzo: Yeah, I think one of the best ways to make it a top choice is to provide space and time for reading to take place. There are tons of activities. We want our little learners and our kids to be out and about. We want them moving their bodies, enjoying nature. We want them exploring the world around them. So, we highly recommend that they get out there and do all of the wonderful things that beautiful weather allows them to do, but families should make space and time for reading.

This isn't school, but think about how the book can expand their imagination. What's funny or silly in the story and who's their favorite character?

That might be an early morning quiet time during breakfast that books are at the table. It's perfectly okay to have a book at the table, so that students and kids are reading those books. It's okay also to put piles of books in the car. So, when you're traveling to all of those wonderful events, there are books available. It's perfectly okay to take away the devices and eliminate them all together for the summer, that might be a great possibility. We used to have, I hate to say it, but the "device drought," TV droughts during the summer, one or two weeks where those things just didn't play into our schedule. We didn't turn them on. And so, we had to discover new interest in books. Place them all around your home. Talk about them from an entertainment point of view.

Don't drill questions for comprehension. This isn't school, but think about how the book can expand their imagination. What's funny or silly in the story and who's their favorite character?

I also recommend themed activities to maximize core memory connections. Like, if you're reading a book about chocolate, why not visit a chocolatier and discover different types of chocolate? And then pair that with maybe Roald Dahl's "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" book and then watch a movie too as a celebration.

Also making recipes from books like "Fry Bread" by author Kevin [Maillard], or my kids favorite when they were younger "Thunder Cake" by Michigan author Patricia Polacco. Integrating activities with story time that is intentional and scheduled is a powerful way to keep kids reading all summer long.

Begay: You distribute a lot of books to community organizations and families. Is there one that you found is most popular, or one that you'd read? Recommend?

Pizzo: Oh, that's the hardest question of all. We've distributed over 100,000 books free to children throughout mid-Michigan over the past five years that I worked here, and it has been just a wonderful treat. But I'll give you some top ones for families to look to.

Daniel Tiger has a wonderful book. Clifford, any of our PBS Kids programming, have great books. The "Who Would Win?" and "Who Would You Rather?" and "I Survived" are great nonfiction series that kids love and provide a lot of informational texts.

Begay: Robin Pizzo is WKAR Director of Education. Thanks for being here today, Robin.

Pizzo: Thank you.

This conversation has been edited for clarity and conciseness.

