Road construction projects across Jackson create headaches for drivers, businesses

Many drivers in Jackson are feeling inconvenienced by the number of construction projects taking place right now. Road closures have even forced a restaurant to change its hours.

Of the 39 scheduled projects this year in the city, the intersection E. Michigan Ave and S. Cooper St has created the most friction, according to Jackson City Engineer Troy White.

White said the city has seen significantly more construction this year compared to decades past due to large investments in water systems and roads.

Doll n’ Burgers is a restaurant located just south of the intersection. Manager Taylor Miller says the eatery has been forced to change its hours of operation because of the closures.

“It's been kind of frustrating because the customers don't come as much,” she said. “And then, obviously, we can't staff as many people, and we have to reduce our hours. And when we are here, it's just very slow.”

Miller said after the restaurant’s hours of operation were adjusted to close earlier and open later, more customers began to show up.

“But then they closed another section of the road, and then it got slower again,” she said.

White said the intersection affecting Miller's restaurant is expected to reopen to traffic by late July.