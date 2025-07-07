Spartan Stadium scoreboards see renovations for the first time in more than ten years

Michigan State University football fans can expect to see newly renovated scoreboards when the season kicks off this August.

Project manager Jason Vanzee says the scoreboards have not been renovated since 2011 and have outlived their life expectancy.

“Some of the issues they were having during the football season last year if you were at a game: there were a couple spots that turned a little discolored and didn't televise correctly,” Vanzee said.

He said the new scoreboards won't look all too different, because the changes are mainly technical. But the south board will be roughly three to four feet wider.

“Maybe you don't notice the difference as far as the size, but the clarity and the quality of the picture should be much better than what it was on all screens,” he said.

Testing for the scoreboards is underway now, and those in the area may notice the skyline illuminating at night from the new screens.

Construction will be wrapped up by the middle of August in time for the first football game of the season.