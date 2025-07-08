Lansing’s collaborative approach to reducing gun violence

In the wake of two shootings, a weekly meeting offers Lansing residents a place to act and be a part of the solution. Over the weekend a woman was shot and, on Monday, a 10-year-old girl.

The weekly Lansing 360 meeting, held every Wednesday at REO Elementary School, brings together residents, local organizations and law enforcement to address gun violence through open dialogue and coordinated response.

According to Lansing Police Department data, shootings in the city are down 79% compared to this time two years ago.

Michael Lynn Jr., CEO of the Lansing Empowerment Network—the organization that runs Lansing 360—says the drop is due in part to a natural decline after a COVID-era spike, but also to community-driven efforts like these weekly meetings.

“We talk about what's being done, what gaps need to be filled, what resources people need,” Lynn Jr. said. “The Lansing Police Department gives us a report on the past week’s violence and potential hotspots, so we can redirect some of our intervention folks. That’s kind of what we do.”

Lynn Jr. says policing is part of the solution, but stresses the importance of community violence intervention—addressing root causes, mediating conflicts and connecting people to support services.

“We are all responsible for the outcomes of gun violence,” he said. “All of these initiatives are run by volunteers—people who showed up to a meeting, wanted to help, and became leaders in the space.”

Lansing 360 meetings are open to the public and take place every Wednesday at noon at REO Elementary.

