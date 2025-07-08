MSU hosts first full-scale emergency drill since 2023 shooting

Multiple Mid-Michigan agencies are reviewing lessons from a new full-scale emergency drill at Michigan State University — the first since the 2023 campus shooting — as they work to improve future response efforts.

A simulation Tuesday morning brought together several Mid-Michigan based agencies that typically don’t work together to tackle a mock scenario on Michigan State University’s campus.

Community volunteers also took part in the drill, which simulated a vehicle moving through several parts of campus and leaving people injured.

The exercise ended with a coordinated search for the driver, after a simulated crash took place.

MSU Police Chief Mike Yankowski said the successes of the exercise will create greater collaboration between first responders and law enforcement while also finding gaps in communication and resources.

"These exercises allows our participants to practice to train those skill sets that they don't get to do every single day under pressure, and their ability to work effectively and collaboratively with their partners," Yankowski said.

An action report of the exercise, alongside debriefings with the participating agencies, will be completed to improve future emergency response performance.