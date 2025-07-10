Meridian Township Police investigated four reported sexual assaults at Haslett elementary school

The Meridian Township Police Department confirmed it investigated multiple reported sexual assaults that took place at a Haslett elementary school in May.

A heavily redacted police report obtained by WKAR News through a Freedom of Information Act request shows the department investigated reports of four sexual assaults by another student on the playground of Murphy Elementary School in Haslett on May 5.

One of the students initially told the school the alleged assault was an accident, according to the report. Asked why they said it was an accident, the student replied, quote, “I didn’t know [redacted] was doing it to other people. I just wanted to get back to soccer.”

The parents of one of the students – who we are not identifying to protect the identity of the victims – said at a Haslett Board of Education meeting last month that characterization was introduced solely by the school interviewer.

The parents also say the school didn’t do enough to protect their daughter after the incident, saying the accused student was able to approach the alleged victims on multiple occasions and was returned to their daughter’s class and seated near her.

A section of the police report detailing the school’s safety plan is completely redacted.

Haslett Superintendent Patrick Malley told WKAR News last month the district is aware of the allegations and has opened an investigation.

The next school board meeting is scheduled for July 21 and WKAR News will be there.