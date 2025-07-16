Mid-Michigan country festival postponed to next year

A music festival planned initially for this weekend in Mid-Michigan is postponing its introductory event to next year.

The Country Roads Music Festival would’ve been held at the Groves of Michigan Campground in Brooklyn.

In an announcement posted on the Country Road’s Facebook page, organizers said the call to cancel was not easy. They made the decision because the festival needed more time to prepare.

Artists Cold Ford, Drew Baldridge and Restless Road were scheduled to headline the three-day event.

All tickets will be fully refunded.

The festival says purchasers won’t have to do anything and they’ll get their money back as soon as possible.