© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mid-Michigan country festival postponed to next year

WKAR Public Media | By Anish Topiwala
Published July 16, 2025 at 9:29 AM EDT
Country Roads Music Festival

A music festival planned initially for this weekend in Mid-Michigan is postponing its introductory event to next year.

The Country Roads Music Festival would’ve been held at the Groves of Michigan Campground in Brooklyn.

In an announcement posted on the Country Road’s Facebook page, organizers said the call to cancel was not easy. They made the decision because the festival needed more time to prepare.

Artists Cold Ford, Drew Baldridge and Restless Road were scheduled to headline the three-day event.

All tickets will be fully refunded.

The festival says purchasers won’t have to do anything and they’ll get their money back as soon as possible.
WKAR News
Anish Topiwala
See stories by Anish Topiwala
Local journalism matters—and it’s at risk.


WKAR brings you trusted news, without barriers—no paywalls, no corporate spin. But now, federal funding that helps make it all possible is on the chopping block. Your support is more important than ever. Stand up for independent journalism in mid-Michigan—make your gift today.
DONATE