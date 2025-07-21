Juvenile shooting suspects arrested after violent weekend in Lansing

Lansing police are asking the public to come forward with any information related to four separate shootings that occurred in the city over the weekend.

Two shootings happened on Saturday. The first followed a robbery attempt on Pierce Street, and the second took place during a party on Risdale Street. Both victims in those incidents survived.

On Sunday, a man was shot and killed during a memorial service near Wilson Avenue. Later that day, a separate shooting left another man wounded during an argument inside a store.

At a Monday news conference, Police Chief Robert Backus said the department is continuing to investigate all four incidents and urged residents to assist in the investigations.

“One of the things that helped us have so much success in a couple of these cases over the weekend was the idea that we had more than just our minimum staffing,” Backus said.

Backus noted that increased weekend patrols, which were already in place, helped officers respond to and investigate the shootings more quickly. He says several suspects have been identified in connection with the crimes.

The department is also working with local groups to reduce gun violence, including the community organization Advance Peace, which Backus says responded after the Saturday night shooting.

“There was one person who told me at the hospital after our 15 year old victim was transported there that there was roughly 10 of their members that was out in front of the hospital,” Backus said.

Police currently do not believe the four shootings are connected.