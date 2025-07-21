© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New development proposed for site once occupied by school attended by Malcolm X

WKAR Public Media | By Ed Coury
Published July 21, 2025 at 10:33 AM EDT
The former Pleasant Grove Elementary school in Lansing was demolished in May. The building is known for being the school civil rights activist Malcolm X attended in 1931.
Courtesy of Ingham County
The former Pleasant Grove Elementary school in Lansing was demolished in May 2024.

A $9.6 million redevelopment project could soon transform the site of a former elementary school in southwest Lansing once attended by Malcolm X.

Developer Brent Forsberg presented his proposal to the Lansing City Council on Monday for the site of the now-demolished Pleasant Grove Elementary School.

“The first phase has 30 apartments going in, and then approximately 5,800 square feet of commercial,” Forsberg said.

He said the project would offer opportunities for small investors to get involved in funding the development.

“What we're working on is building a community capital model, so people that live in the community will be able to invest potentially as little as $50 into the project,” he said.

The developer is also seeking brownfield tax funding, totaling $3.8 million over 30 years. That funding would require approval from both the city and the state.

Forsberg added that the development would include a tribute to civil rights leader Malcolm X, who attended kindergarten at Pleasant Grove in 1931. Currently, the site contains no public recognition of his time there.
WKAR News
Ed Coury
See stories by Ed Coury
Local journalism matters—and it’s at risk.


WKAR brings you trusted news, without barriers—no paywalls, no corporate spin. But now, federal funding that helps make it all possible is on the chopping block. Your support is more important than ever. Stand up for independent journalism in mid-Michigan—make your gift today.
DONATE