Lansing cooling centers open tomorrow due to incoming extreme heat

Multiple cooling centers and air-conditioned spaces will be open to the public in Lansing Wednesday through Thursday due to the incoming extreme heat.

They include:



Letts Community Center, 1220 W. Kalamazoo St.

Wednesday & Thursday: 8:30 a.m. - 8:45 p.m.

Foster Community Center, 200 N. Foster St.

Wednesday & Thursday: 8:30 a.m. - 8:45 p.m

Gier Community Center, 2400 Hall St.

Wednesday & Thursday: 8:30 a.m. - 8:45 p.m.

Alfreda Schmidt Southside Community Center, 5825 Wise Rd.

Wednesday & Thursday: 8:30 a.m. - 8:45 p.m.

Capital Area District Library

Downtown Branch, 401 S. Capitol Ave

South Lansing Branch, 3500 S. Cedar St

Wednesday & Thursday: 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

CATA Transportation Center, 420 S. Grand Ave

Wednesday & Thursday: 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Advent House Ministries, 743 N. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., will open their drop-in day center

Wednesday and Thursday: 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Holy Cross Services - New Hope Community Center, 430 N Larch St, will open their day center as well.

Wednesday and Thursday: 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

City Rescue Mission Women & Children Center, 2216 S Cedar St, will be open for women and children.

Wednesday and Thursday: 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

More information about Lansing cooling centers can be found here.