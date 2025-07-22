© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lansing cooling centers open tomorrow due to incoming extreme heat

WKAR Public Media | By Clara Lincolnhol
Published July 22, 2025 at 4:12 PM EDT
An image of the exterior of the Letts Community Center on a rainy day.
Arjun Thakkar
/
WKAR-MSU
Letts Community Center is one of multiple cooling centers in Lansing.

Multiple cooling centers and air-conditioned spaces will be open to the public in Lansing Wednesday through Thursday due to the incoming extreme heat.

They include:

  • Letts Community Center, 1220 W. Kalamazoo St. 
    Wednesday & Thursday: 8:30 a.m. - 8:45 p.m.
  • Foster Community Center, 200 N. Foster St. 
    Wednesday & Thursday: 8:30 a.m. - 8:45 p.m
  • Gier Community Center, 2400 Hall St. 
    Wednesday & Thursday: 8:30 a.m. - 8:45 p.m.
  • Alfreda Schmidt Southside Community Center, 5825 Wise Rd.
    Wednesday & Thursday: 8:30 a.m. - 8:45 p.m.
  • Capital Area District Library 
    Downtown Branch, 401 S. Capitol Ave
    South Lansing Branch, 3500 S. Cedar St
    Wednesday & Thursday: 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
  • CATA Transportation Center, 420 S. Grand Ave 
    Wednesday & Thursday: 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
  • Advent House Ministries, 743 N. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., will open their drop-in day center
    Wednesday and Thursday: 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. 
  • Holy Cross Services - New Hope Community Center, 430 N Larch St, will open their day center as well.
    Wednesday and Thursday: 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. 
  • City Rescue Mission Women & Children Center, 2216 S Cedar St, will be open for women and children.
    Wednesday and Thursday: 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. 

More information about Lansing cooling centers can be found here.
WKAR News
Clara Lincolnhol
See stories by Clara Lincolnhol
Local journalism matters—and it’s at risk.


WKAR brings you trusted news, without barriers—no paywalls, no corporate spin. But now, federal funding that helps make it all possible is on the chopping block. Your support is more important than ever. Stand up for independent journalism in mid-Michigan—make your gift today.
DONATE