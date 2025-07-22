MSU Extension to lay off up to a quarter of staff amid SNAP-Ed federal funding cuts

MSU Extension union leaders are speaking out today to raise awareness about looming layoffs — as up to a quarter of MSU Extension staff are set to lose their jobs at the end of the month. This comes after federal SNAP-Ed cuts in President Trump’s recent “Big, Beautiful Bill.”

Most of the affected positions are in MSU Extension’s Health and Nutrition Institute, which operates in all 83 Michigan counties. The program helps low-income residents make healthy food choices and stretch their SNAP benefits through nutrition education and outreach.

“SNAP-Ed isn't a handout — it's a smart investment,” said Jeremy Jubenville, a union representative for Extension United Local 1855. “These programs provide an excellent return on investment through improved health outcomes, reduced healthcare costs, and increased quality of life... It's one of the smartest public investments that we can make because if you don't have your health, you don't have anything.”

Jubenville said Extension health educators reached more than 115,000 people last year across the state.

The cuts are especially concerning for union members because the newly formed Extension United has not yet finalized its first bargaining agreement with MSU. Talks began in early June, but recent sessions have shifted to focus on how the layoffs will be handled.

"There's no safety net for these employees," Jubenville said. "We don't have a contract yet. There's no rules so our union is currently bargaining with MSU administration — not over whether these layoffs happen — but over how they happen."

MSU says the funding loss amounts to about $10 million annually, but estimates the broader economic impact to Michigan could exceed $27 million each year.

The layoffs are expected to take effect July 31.

