Al Martin on the Lions’ camp: depth, discipline & Dan Campbell’s demands

The Detroit Lions are back on the field for training camp this week. After finishing 15-2 in the regular season last year, the Lions are preparing to make a deeper run amid high expectations from fans, analysts and head coach Dan Campbell.

WKAR's Melorie Begay spoke with "Beyond the Score" host Al Martin to learn more about how the team's shaping up.

Interview Highlights:

On how the team's offensive line is looking

On how the team's defense is looking

On what the team needs to work on ahead of season

On head coach Dan Cambell's expectations for his team this year

Interview Transcript:

Melorie Begay: The countdown to NFL Opening Day is on. With players back on the field training this week, I checked in with WKAR "Beyond the Score" host Al Martin to see what's in store for the Detroit Lions this upcoming season. Thanks for being here this morning, Al.

Al Martin: Oh, it's always great to see you, Melorie.

Begay: I know we're only a few days into training, but how is the team looking right now? Anything or anyone standing out to you?

Martin: Well, yeah, you know, even though it's only been a few days of training camp, the energy does feel different. I'll say that it feels like a team that knows exactly who they are.

One of the big things standing out right now is how creative the offense looks. We've already seen running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery lining up as wide receivers together in some packages. That's a nightmare on defenses. They are such a dynamic duo when it comes to their efficiency in the league.

On the other side of the ball, newly acquired pass rusher Marcus Davenport. He has been turning heads with his speed, his strength and individual drills. All you kept hearing coming out of this week's camp was how Marcus kept living in the backfield, giving that offensive line and Jared Goff problems. And keep an eye on quarterback, Hendon Hooker, he's showing steady progress behind Jarrett golf. So even this early, the pieces are moving in a promising direction.

Begay: Sounds good. So, some not so good news came out earlier this Sunday about defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike tearing his ACL He'll be out for the season. How big of a blow is this?

Martin: It’s definitely a tough loss. You know Levi, he led all lines defensive lineman in snaps last season, so he was a major part of that rotation. He was resigned this off season, expected to play a big role, especially early on. The timing hurts Melorie, because several other defensive linemen like Alim McNeill, who has an ACL injury, he's going to miss the beginning of the season at least, and Josh Paschal, it’s unclear specifically what Josh's injury is, even though he should be ready for the start of the season.

But you know, seeing injuries happen during training camp at this part of the season, it's not encouraging. The Lions still have talent up front, but the depth definitely takes a hit. Rookie Tyleik Williams will likely be asked to step up sooner than expected. It's not a season derailing injury, but it does raise concerns about staying healthy on that defensive line.

Begay: We’re about six weeks away from opening day. What do you think the team is going to need to work on to prepare for the upcoming season?

Martin: Yeah, a few key areas come to mind. First, that defensive front that needs to solidify with all the injuries piling up, like I mentioned, they'll need to figure out who's stepping up and how the rotation will work without Levi offensively, they're still adjusting to some coaching changes, so installing new wrinkles in the playbook is going to be important.

That offensive line needs some reps together, especially with Taylor Decker still recovering. And finally, I'll say this the D word, discipline. Last season, they were one of the worst penalized playoff teams. So, sharpening up the details will pay off big once the season kicks off. You don't want to see a lot of laundry on the field when it comes to the lions this upcoming year.

Begay: Has head coach Dan Campbell mentioned anything about what he wants from his team ahead of the season?

Martin: Yeah, Dan's message has been all about staying true to their identity, being tough, resilient, relentless. He knows this team is talented, but he doesn't want them to get comfortable. He's been emphasizing competition at every position, pushing players to earn their roles over again during training camp. He also has highlighted, Melorie, the offensive and defensive lines is a big focus, knowing that controlling the trenches is key to any deep playoff run.

And overall, he's made it clear they're not chasing hype. They're chasing improvement day by day. Also, I dig the new model coming into this year, hunting season. Yeah, that fits for a lion, right? Last year it was. It takes more. I like hunting season, just a tad bit more

Begay: Hunting season?

Martin: Yeah.

Begay: All right, so every year, it seems the lines are getting better and better. Last year, they finished the regular season with a 15 to 2 record, but they didn't get to make as deep of a run in the playoffs as I'm sure they would have liked, right? So what are the expectations heading into the season?

Martin: The expectations, Melorie, couldn't be higher, and that is a great thing. That's what you want. As you mentioned, going 15 and 2 last year, winning the division, even though losing the way they did, to Jaden Daniels and the Washington Commanders. But they still won the Division, and went pretty deep.

Fans and analysts are pointing to the Lions again as a legitimate Super Bowl contender. ESPN just ranked them as having the third best roster in the entire league. The goal now is to take that next step, not just get into the playoffs, but win consistently come January.

There's pressure, sure, but this team, I think, embraces that. They've been building for this moment, and now it's time to prove that they can finish the job when it matters most. I think Lions fans out there are not just happy with the deep playoff run. They want to go to the big dance.

Begay: Al Martin is WKAR’s Beyond the Score host. Thanks for joining me today. Al.

Martin: Thank you, Melorie.

