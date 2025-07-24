Here’s how Michigan ranks in new roads report

A new study confirms what many Michigan drivers already suspect: the state’s roads remain among the worst in the nation and ranks 40th overall.

The study from the Citizens Research Council of Michigan shows that little progress is being made in maintaining Michigan roads with minor improvements and some backsliding.

Some of the state's most important roads — which carry 90% of traffic — have seen minor improvements, but they still lag behind national progress. The study also found that Michigan ranks worst among peer states for non-Interstate highway upkeep, with 8.8% of those roads in poor condition.

Michigan bridges are also in need of maintenance as the report shows that only 27.2% of all public road bridges are in good condition by deck ranking. Another 7.8% of Michigan bridges are in poor condition — the second highest ranking apart from Illinois.

The study does note that there is a time lag in some of the reporting of data at the national level. When this comes in, it is likely that current conditions will improve although that data is not presently available.

Meanwhile, Lansing legislators are three weeks behind their budget deadline – which would legislate how road repairs and maintenance are paid for.

Republicans are pushing to redirect all of the six percent sales tax on fuel toward road infrastructure. Democrats have resisted, warning the move could take away roughly $650 million from the School Aid Fund.