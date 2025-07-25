"It's not enough": Panel says storm aid falls short as Michigan farmers struggle

Reporting like this only happens with your financial support. Donate to WKAR today!

Michigan farmers may be getting $50 million in federal storm recovery aid — but during Friday's Off the Record taping, political reporters and lawmakers made one thing clear: the funding won’t come close to fixing the damage.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced this week that the Trump administration approved the disaster relief to help northern Michigan communities recover from the March ice storm that toppled trees, damaged barns, and buried farmland. But panelists said the total damage is estimated at more than $130 million, leaving a major funding gap.

“That’s a big get,” said reporter Jordyn Hermani of Bridge Michigan. “But they’re still gunning for more up north. I think they’ve clocked the losses at about $137 million — perhaps even higher.”

The discussion came during a broader conversation about state budget tensions and disaster response. Host Tim Skubick noted that storm recovery has become a political balancing act between Washington and Lansing, and between expectations and reality.

“It plays to Whitmer’s strength,” said Simon Schuster with Bridge Michigan. “She’s a retail politician. Helps when you have the president’s cell phone number.”

But while the headlines tout a win, farmers on the ground are still hurting — and that’s something Michigan residents are starting to see firsthand.

Earlier this week, WKAR News visited farmers markets in Lansing and Meridian Township and found produce stands nearly empty. Many vendors were selling jewelry, baked goods, and crafts — but few had fresh fruits or vegetables to offer.

“There was a lot of destruction from the weight of the ice, trees coming down,” said Jenny Radon, program director for the Michigan Farmers Market Association, in an interview with WKAR. “A lot of farmers had damage to their land or their infrastructure — the barns, the equipment — that made it hard for them to farm.”

Radon said the ripple effects of that two-day storm in March are still playing out during the summer growing season. Delays in planting, broken irrigation systems, and storm-damaged buildings have put many small farms behind — and that’s made it harder for them to show up at local markets with fresh produce.

“They’re either not able to use barns or equipment they would typically be using, or they’re delayed because they had to make repairs or rebuild in general,” Radon said.

Farmers across the region are now hoping the $50 million in federal aid will offer at least a partial cushion — but panelists on Off the Record said the state may need to step in with more.

“I think they’re going to need supplemental support,” Hermani said. “There’s still a long road ahead for a lot of these communities.”

Whether the state will step up remains to be seen. Budget negotiations are still stalled in the Michigan House, and leadership divisions have raised concerns about whether additional emergency funding can make it into the final deal.

Meanwhile, markets across the state are still feeling the shortage.

