New crisis care center coming to Lansing amid rising mental health needs

A new crisis care center is set to open in Lansing next summer, as mental health professionals continue to navigate rising demand for services across mid-Michigan.

The expansion comes as Michigan grapples with the aftermath of a mass stabbing in Traverse City. The suspect’s brother says his sibling struggled with serious mental illness and repeatedly “fell through cracks” of the state’s mental health system.

In a 2023 study, 37% of Americans said they’ve been diagnosed with a mental health condition, up from 32% in 2019.

Sara Lurie, CEO of the Community Mental Health Authority for Clinton, Eaton, and Ingham Counties (CMHA-CEI), says the Lansing area is fortunate to have strong county support and partnerships with local universities. That backing has helped her agency expand access to care — serving 18.8% more people this year than it did four years ago.

CMHA-CEI is now preparing to open a new walk-in crisis center at the former McLaren Greenlawn campus. The facility will include 72-hour crisis stabilization units for both adults and youth, in addition to mobile and walk-in services.

“We do have walk-in and mobile crisis services,” Lurie said. “But [the new center] allows us to add what’s called a crisis stabilization unit — to keep people in a safe environment and start treatment right away.”

Despite local support, Lurie says critical gaps remain. Housing options for clients are limited, and her organization continues to struggle with staffing shortages.

She’s also concerned about proposed state Medicaid cuts — particularly as 83% of her clients rely on it for coverage.

“That is a huge concern,” Lurie said. “The need for behavioral health services will only continue to grow even as people don't have the health insurance to access it.”

The crisis center is expected to open by summer 2026.

