Your Mid-Michigan Voter Guide for August 5th election

Millages for several departments in Mid-Michigan will be up as part of elections that will be held on August 5.

These are the proposals that will be on the ballot in Ingham and Clinton County.

The City of Lansing will also be holding a primary for its five mayoral candidates on the same day.

INGHAM COUNTY



The renewal of a millage in the City of Lansing and the Counties of Ingham, Clinton and Eaton for five years beginning on July 1, 2026, for all taxable property to maintain and improve the city’s Parks and Recreation System.

The Electric Franchise Proposal will allow the Lansing Board of Water and Light to enter into an electric franchise agreement with the township of Lansing that allows the Lansing BWL to use the township’s public places like highways, streets, alleys and others to distribute electrical energy.

The Meridian Township Community and Senior Center Operating Millage would collect up to 0.3475 mill for a period of ten years for the operations and Maintenace of a community and senior center in Meridan Township.

The Meridian Township Community and Senior Center Project Bond would borrow up to $19,415,000 for the various costs of a community and senior center facility. A millage estimated to be 0.5575 mill will be levied in the first year with the estimated rate to retire the bonds over a course of approximately 20 years, being 0.5568 mill.

CLINTON COUNTY



The Bath Community Schools Bond Proposal would allow Bath Community schools, Clinton and Shiawassee Counties, to borrow a sum of up to $26,800,000 for several purposes including remodeling, erecting two new buildings, improving security and other purchases to improve the quality of the schools. The estimated millage to retire this bond debt is 4.28 mills.

LANSING MAYORAL CANDIDATES

The city of Lansing will be holding a primary on August 5 to narrow its current five mayoral candidates to two. The top two candidates will advance to the general election in November.

Andy Schor

Andy Schor, who has been serving as the mayor of Lansing since 2018, is running for re-election.

Schor said his top priorities for the city are “economic development and housing. Public safety. And roads, sidewalks, and infrastructure.”

Jeffery Brown

Jeffery Brown has served on Lansing’s City Council in one of the city’s at-large seats since 2021.

Brown said his top priority is to uplift the city and people of Lansing.

“If you believe in Lansing and you love Lansing – have faith and love – then you need to take action,” Brown said. “And so, my message is simple: I believe that it’s time that we uplift Lansing. One community, one mission, and do it together.”

Brown holds a doctorate in ministry and Christian leadership from Kingdom University International Bible College.

Brett Brockschmidt

Brett Brockschmidt attended Michigan State University and pursued a career in finance until he moved back to Lansing five years ago to retire.

Brockschmidt said he wants to ease taxes on those who cannot afford current tax rates while increasing taxes on businesses who can afford them.

“I want to work towards reforming state issues as mayor and then try and find some other revenue sources as well,” Brockschmidt said.

He said he also wants to put a five-year freeze on property tax assessments for homeowners and small-scale landlords.

David Ellis

David Ellis lives in downtown Lansing and says he believes that investing in the city’s core is essential to Lansing’s development. These investments include improved transit access and better pedestrian safety.

“Our downtown is empty,” Ellis said. “So, a huge part of my campaign is just looking at this not as a, ‘Oh downtowns are hip, and we want to look like Grand Rapids.’ This is a huge economic engine, and our economic engine isn’t working right.”

Ellis also wants to address the city’s housing shortage.

“The solution to that problem is very simple,” he said. “It is build more housing, It is allow denser housing to be built, streamline processes so that housing can be built cheaper and faster.”

Kelsea Hector

Kelsea Hector is currently the executive director of Punks with Lunch Lansing, a community outreach group that collects food, warm clothing and cash donations to be distributed to those in need.

Hector said shelters in Lansing are overburdened and pointed out that Lansing doesn’t have much transitional housing.

“I think we could do a lot better job of bringing more to the table to make sure that we’re not missing an opportunity to holistically grow instead of just concentrating on the development portion to just get people from outside our city, into our city,” Hector said.

Hector also named government transparency as another priority if elected.