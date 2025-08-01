Lansing mayor says tariffs could threaten construction of Ovation performing arts center

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor says President Donald Trump’s new tariffs of up 41% on U.S. imports from dozens of countries could threaten the completion of the a new performing arts center.

In an interview on "Morning Edition" Friday, Schor said higher prices for materials needed to complete The Ovation, which is being built near Lenawee Street and Washington Avenue, could threaten the project’s completion.

“When you hear that the costs could be more, that throws your finances out of whack, and we may not have the ability to build that,” Schor said.

Lansing City Council President Ryan Kost says he believes tariffs may raise the cost of materials for the Ovation Center, but he does not believe they will stop the project.

“I've spoken to the mayor and we're continuing to move forward with this exciting project,” Kost said. “It's impossible to have a crystal ball, right? And to know what tomorrow brings. But as of right now, it'll move forward. Yes, prices will end up going up on construction.”

The Ovation is designed to be a mid-sized venue hosting a variety of national touring acts.

It’s also planned to be the home of the Lansing Public Media Center and offer facilities for community groups and schools.

The center is currently scheduled to open in early 2027.

