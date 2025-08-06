© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Angelita Gunn, Jeromy Alexander to compete for Jackson Ward 3 seat in November election

WKAR Public Media | By Anish Topiwala
Published August 6, 2025 at 8:04 AM EDT
Jackson City Hall facade
Courtesy
/
City of Jackson
There will be three Jackson City Council seats up for grabs in the November election.

Following Tuesday's primary election, two candidates vying to represent the city of Jackson's Ward 3 will advance to the general election this November.

Incumbent Angelita Gunn and Jeromy Alexander overcame competitor Caleb Blondke.

According to unofficial results, Gunn received around 48% of the vote, Alexander had 27.5% and Blondke finished last with around 24%.

Gunn has served as the Ward 3 Councilmember since 2021.

Alexander is a former Ward 3 Councilmember for Jackson, serving from 2017 to 2021.

Wards 1 and 5, not part of Tuesday's primary, will also appear on November's ballot.

Dena Morgan, Chief Executive Director of the Dungytreei Heritage Foundation, and current Ward 1 Councilmember Arlene Robinson will face off for the Ward 1 seat.

Current Ward 5 Councilmember Christy May Davis will defend her seat against former Ward 5 Councilmember Shalanda Hunt, who is a human resource developer and child welfare trainer for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
WKAR News
Anish Topiwala
See stories by Anish Topiwala
Every WKAR News story you read is rooted in fact-based, local journalism, produced without commercial influence and available for free to everyone in mid-Michigan. No paywalls. Ever.

But this work doesn’t fund itself. With significant cuts to federal funding, public media is facing a critical moment. If you believe in journalism that serves the public interest, now is the time to act. Donate today.

DONATE