Angelita Gunn, Jeromy Alexander to compete for Jackson Ward 3 seat in November election

Following Tuesday's primary election, two candidates vying to represent the city of Jackson's Ward 3 will advance to the general election this November.

Incumbent Angelita Gunn and Jeromy Alexander overcame competitor Caleb Blondke.

According to unofficial results, Gunn received around 48% of the vote, Alexander had 27.5% and Blondke finished last with around 24%.

Gunn has served as the Ward 3 Councilmember since 2021.

Alexander is a former Ward 3 Councilmember for Jackson, serving from 2017 to 2021.

Wards 1 and 5, not part of Tuesday's primary, will also appear on November's ballot.

Dena Morgan, Chief Executive Director of the Dungytreei Heritage Foundation, and current Ward 1 Councilmember Arlene Robinson will face off for the Ward 1 seat.

Current Ward 5 Councilmember Christy May Davis will defend her seat against former Ward 5 Councilmember Shalanda Hunt, who is a human resource developer and child welfare trainer for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.