Some millages and tax proposals pass, others fail in Mid-Michigan elections

Voters throughout Mid-Michigan weighed in on millages, bonds and other proposals on August 5.

A millage to maintain and improve Lansing’s parks was renewed.

Also in Ingham County, a proposal to confirm Lansing Township’s existing franchise agreement with the Lansing Board of Water and Light, including a franchise fee, failed.

Proposals for a bond and millage to fund the construction and operation of a new community and senior center in Meridian Township were rejected.

Meanwhile, in Clinton and Shiawassee Counties, a proposal to allow Bath Community Schools to borrow more than $26 million dollars for the construction of an athletic support building and transportation building, as well as upgrades to existing facilities, passed.

While voters in Livingston County approved millage proposals to fund the police and fire departments in Unadilla Township, not all municipalities saw the same success.

Voters in Shiawassee Township rejected a millage to fund the township’s fire department.

