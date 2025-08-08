Meridian Township explores options after voters reject funding for new senior and community center

Meridian Township officials are considering alternative plans after voters rejected proposals Tuesday that would have funded a new senior and community center.

Township trustees met Thursday and decided not to bring the issues back for a vote on the November ballot. Instead, officials may pursue a partnership with a local school district or explore using state funds.

Supervisor Scott Hendrickson says the current senior center, which is located at Chippewa Middle School in Okemos, is scheduled for demolition as part of renovations to the school.

“The senior center will continue to be permitted in the Chippewa building through May of 2028,” Hendrickson said. “So, that’s a year longer than we had originally anticipated and gives us a little more time to figure out what the future holds.”

Another option on the table is using a $5 million state grant already allocated for the project.

“We’re also going to aggressively pursue looking for a private building that’s available, that we may be able to use our $5 million state grant to purchase or enter into a very long-term lease,” Hendrickson said.

The grant funding will remain available through September 2026.

