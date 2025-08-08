© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Meridian Township explores options after voters reject funding for new senior and community center

WKAR Public Media | By Ed Coury
Published August 8, 2025 at 1:22 PM EDT
The current Meridian Township Senior Center entrance
Courtesy
/
Meridian Township
The current Meridian Township Senior Center is located at Chippewa Middle School within the Okemos Public Schools district.

Meridian Township officials are considering alternative plans after voters rejected proposals Tuesday that would have funded a new senior and community center.

Township trustees met Thursday and decided not to bring the issues back for a vote on the November ballot. Instead, officials may pursue a partnership with a local school district or explore using state funds.

Supervisor Scott Hendrickson says the current senior center, which is located at Chippewa Middle School in Okemos, is scheduled for demolition as part of renovations to the school.

“The senior center will continue to be permitted in the Chippewa building through May of 2028,” Hendrickson said. “So, that’s a year longer than we had originally anticipated and gives us a little more time to figure out what the future holds.”

Another option on the table is using a $5 million state grant already allocated for the project.

“We’re also going to aggressively pursue looking for a private building that’s available, that we may be able to use our $5 million state grant to purchase or enter into a very long-term lease,” Hendrickson said.

The grant funding will remain available through September 2026.
WKAR News
Ed Coury
See stories by Ed Coury
Every WKAR News story you read is rooted in fact-based, local journalism, produced without commercial influence and available for free to everyone in mid-Michigan. No paywalls. Ever.

But this work doesn’t fund itself. With significant cuts to federal funding, public media is facing a critical moment. If you believe in journalism that serves the public interest, now is the time to act. Donate today.

DONATE