Proposed Meridian Township community and senior center fails to reach voters

A proposal to fund construction of a new community and senior center in Meridian Township has failed.

Meridian Township Supervisor Scott Hendrickson said he was disappointed with the result, but understood the concerns by residents of the expenses for the center.

He said costs will have to be brought down to ensure that the current Meridian Senior Center, which is set to be demolished in 2027, is replaced in time.

The most likely scenario will be to focus solely on a Senior center, Hendrickson added.

"That will bring the cost down significantly, just on its own," He said.

The township has a $5 million grant from the state to help fund construction, Hendrickson added, but it must be used quickly as those funds have to be set towards a project by September 30th.

Hendrickson said ensuring that this grant money will be available for construction and working towards a new plan that solely focuses on a senior center will be important topics of discussion at the board meeting tomorrow.