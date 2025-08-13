More summer for families or fewer snow days? Michigan debates school start law

Even though Michigan law calls for public schools to open after Labor Day, many — if not most — start before the holiday.

Supporters of the 2005 law say it boosts Michigan tourism. A study by Anderson Economic Groups found room sales for Michigan hotels increased by roughly 40,000 room nights in 2007 due to the post-Labor Day school start law. It also said revenue from this was between $4.5 million and $5.2 million.

And Parents like Everardo Martinez of Grosse Pointe like having the kids at home until after the holiday.

“The more time the kids have at home the better it is for them. I feel like the school year is a little too long to begin with,” Martinez said.

Anisa Durrani of Novi also enjoys spending a few more summer days with her son.

“A longer vacation, you know, just the last vacation of the year before the school year starts,” said Durrani.

But Matt Schuler of the Michigan Association of Superintendents & Administrators says many school officials would like to see the law repealed. He says many, if not most Michigan public schools have asked for and received permission to open before Labor Day.

“You get a little bit of a head start,” Schuler said, “leaving a lot of room for flexibility for the rest of the year with the calendar, trying not to go too late into June, especially with the potential for snow days and all that.”

He says a March ice storm was the most recent example of how weather can affect the school calendar.

“This last school year in Northern Michigan we had that really horrific ice story where some districts missed up to two weeks of school.” Said Schuler. We actually had to get a bill passed to kind of excuse them from having to make up all of those days.”

At least one state lawmaker has introduced a measure call for a repeal of the law. Democratic State Rep. Matt Koleszar of Plymouth says his bill would remove the extra paperwork and allow school districts can decide what's best for their calendars. It would leave the decision of when classes should start up to each individual district.

