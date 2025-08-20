© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
MSU president welcomes students to campus during move-in

WKAR Public Media | By Sophia Saliby
Published August 20, 2025 at 10:34 AM EDT
(From L-R) Sparty, MSU President Kevin Guskiewicz, Provost Laura Lee McIntyre and Amy Guskiewicz stand together
Sophia Saliby
/
WKAR-MSU
MSU President Kevin Guskiewicz stopped by Mayo Hall at students moved in along with Sparty, Provost Laura Lee McIntyre and his wife Amy Guskiewicz.

Michigan State University’s president says his goal is to be "strategic, bold and student focused" as the new academic year begins.

This is President Kevin Guskiewicz’s second full year on campus after being hired in late 2023.

He says there are plans in the works this year to create a physical space on campus for first-generation college students to support their education.

"About 21% of every incoming class are first-generation college students, and we want to be sure that they know what those resources are."

The announcement of the First-Gen Center first came in January of 2025, and a spokesperson for the university says that space is currently set to open sometime next year.

Guskiewicz adds this year’s enrollment will be slightly less than last year's which saw a record 52,089 students starting classes in the fall.

Meanwhile, MSU's new provost says it was the enthusiasm of the people on campus that led to her decision to come to the school.

Laura Lee McIntyre previously served as the dean of the University of Oregon’s College of Education. Guskiewicz announced her hiring in May.

She compares being provost to being an endurance athlete.

"There's a lot of newness here, and it's an opportunity for us to take stock in our strengths, build upon those strengths, and imagine what we can be now, but more importantly, 50 years from now," she said.

Some university decisions including a planned transfer of campus psychiatric services to MSU Health Care have been put on hold while McIntyre settles into the new position.
WKAR News
Sophia Saliby
Sophia Saliby is the local producer and host of All Things Considered, airing 4pm-7pm weekdays on 90.5 FM WKAR.
Every WKAR News story you read is rooted in fact-based, local journalism, produced without commercial influence and available for free to everyone in mid-Michigan. No paywalls. Ever.

But this work doesn’t fund itself. With significant cuts to federal funding, public media is facing a critical moment. If you believe in journalism that serves the public interest, now is the time to act. Donate today.

